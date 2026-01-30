Letters to the editor: 'Aspirational clutter' weighs down homes and minds

Deferred dreams

Sir — Clothes that might fit someday, kitchen tools saved for a day they might be used, a dusty yoga mat waiting for the day one finds time to exercise, or books left unread in the hope of a long break from work — these are no longer ordinary household items. They now fall under what is called ‘aspirational clutter’: possessions people hold on to because they symbolise the version of themselves they hope to become, even if they are not there yet. While such clutter embodies hope and endless possibilities, holding on to too many ‘someday’ things can become exhausting, weighing down both living spaces and the mind.

Paramita Kundu,

Calcutta

People’s leader

Sir — It is deeply unfortunate that Ajit Pawar, one of the most powerful politicians from Maharashtra, lost his life in an airplane crash (“Crash curse fells another leader”, Jan 29). Pawar, the president of a faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, had parted ways with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party, thereby splitting the NCP. Ajit Pawar’s political choices may have unsettled the NCP but they did not diminish his mass appeal. For many across the state, he remained Ajitdada. Having represented the Baramati seat seven times, he was widely regarded as a people’s leader.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, was tragically killed along with four others in an aeroplane crash near his home turf of Baramati. Ideologically flexible yet firm in purpose, Pawar held that post under various leaders, such as Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde, a rare feat in Maharashtra’s turbulent politics.

Perhaps the most startling turn came when Ajit Pawar split the NCP, founded by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, where he had long been second-in-command. Critics linked his move to getting a reprieve from the ₹70,000-crore irrigation scam, which, once loudly invoked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appeared to fade after Pawar joined the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Sir — With the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra has lost its dada, a symbol of dynamic, fearless leadership. Blessed with a sharp sense of

humour, Ajitdada connected effortlessly with

the masses. Pawar remained deeply tied to village society throughout his political life. Speaking in the idiom of ordinary people, he felt like one of their own. His death is an irreparable loss for rural Maharashtra.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar,

Mumbai

Sir — While the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash is an unexpected incident, demands by some Opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the accident are akin to fishing in troubled waters (“CM smells plot, uncle Pawar snubs it”, Jan 29). In this context, the appeal by Sharad Pawar — Ajit Pawar’s uncle — not to politicise his nephew’s death is both timely and welcome. Political leaders must resist the temptation to turn every tragedy into an exercise in one-upmanship. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau must conduct a thorough and transparent inquiry into the cause of the crash.

V. Jayaraman,

Chennai

Sir — Dense fog is a common challenge at many airports. Yet such conditions have not routinely led to accidents (“Sudden bolt”, Jan 29). Moreover, the crew of the aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar were reportedly experienced, making it all the more important to carefully examine what went wrong. In Maharashtra, the political fog surrounding the tragedy is arguably thicker than the climatic fog that prevailed on the day of the crash. While emotions are understandably raw, sentiments must not be allowed to cloud the process of investigation.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — Renowned for his punctuality and firm grip over the administration, Ajit Pawar rarely disappointed once he promised to get work done. A grassroots leader, his bond with people often felt familial.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra

Sir — Ajit Pawar’s untimely death could stand in the way of the reunification of the factions of the NCP. For the BJP, which has consistently sought a monolithic organisation supported by relatively weak allies, his passing may come as a moment of quiet relief.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — The tragic crash in Baramati is a stark reminder of the fragility of India’s aviation infrastructure. That an airstrip which routinely handles VIP movement still depends on rudimentary air traffic control and lacks navigational aids, such as an Instrument Landing System, points to a serious systemic failure. Forcing pilots to rely on visual approaches in poor visibility — effectively flying blind — reveals complacency. Unless basic facilities are ensured, such preventable tragedies may recur.

Vijaykumar H.K.,

Raichur, Karnataka