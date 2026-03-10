Heavy burden: Editorial on India's rising childhood obesity crisis

The World Obesity Atlas 2026, released by the World Obesity Federation recently, presents a troubling picture of children’s health — weight — around the world. The news is especially troubling for India that now ranks second globally in childhood obesity — an estimated 41 million Indian children are living with obesity. As of 2025, 14.92 million children (5-9 years) and 26.4 million adolescents (10-19 years) in India are classified as overweight or obese. Globally, more than one in five children in these age groups can be classified as such. Over 200 million overweight children are concentrated in just 10 countries: China, India, and the United States of America account for a lion's share of this burden. India has the highest number of children and adolescents affected in Southeast Asia. India’s childhood obesity rates are surging by an average of 5% annually, marking one of the fastest-rising trends recorded anywhere in the world. India's case is especially unique. For a nation long associated with undernutrition, the figures underline an alarming shift in the country’s nutritional landscape. The health impacts of obesity are alarming for this cohort. The condition is closely linked with a range of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular ailments. If current trends continue, the Atlas's projections for 2040 are bleak. Fatty liver disease is expected to jump from 8.39 million to 11.88 million cases among Indian youth while hypertension will affect 4.21 million Indian children in the next 15 years.

India’s vulnerability is tied to its rapid socio-economic transformation. Urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, increasing screen time, and the widespread availability of ultra-processed foods have dramatically altered dietary habits among children. Compounding this shift is the aggressive marketing of unhealthy foods targeted at children and shrinking spaces for physical activity in crowded urban environments. The Atlas notes that 74% of adolescents fail to meet the recommended levels of physical activity and only 35.5% of school-age children have access to regulated school meals. Reversing this trajectory will require a multi-pronged approach. The government must consider policy interventions, such as taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages, stricter labelling standards, and restrictions on junk food advertising. Equally important are school-based nutrition programmes, public awareness campaigns, and urban planning that promotes active lifestyles. India once battled the scourge of hunger; now it must battle the evil of excess.