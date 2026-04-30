Consider the human factor

India has adopted Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Envi­ronment), which aims to replace “mindless consumption” with “mindful... utili­sa­tion”. But does such an approach contradict India’s aspiration to become Viksit Bharat? Decoupling economic growth from resource use and environmental degradation should, in principle, allow economies to continue growing. But such growth has generally been slow, localised and often temporary. In some cases, reductions in domestic carbon emissions are accompanied by increased imports of energy- or emission-intensive goods, merely transferring the environmental burden elsewhere.

Given these limitations, it may be useful to think about a different kind of decoupling — one between GDP growth and human well-being. If life expectancy at birth is taken as a proxy for human well-being, interesting patterns em­erge. In 2023, among more than 200 countries, around 44 countries had life expectancy levels above 80 years. These countries showed wide variation in per capita income. Interestingly, the country with the lowest income level in this group was the Maldives. Other countries achieving similar life expectancy with relatively modest income levels include Chile and Costa Rica. Their experience suggests that high levels of human well-being can be achieved even at moderate income levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of factors explain these outcomes but environmental conditions play an important role. All three countries mentioned above enjoy relatively clean air and water. Chile has priori­ti­s­ed green public spaces and urban environments that pro­mote active lifestyles. Cos­ta Rica is well-known for its healthy dietary patterns. The country’s drinking water is also said to be rich in minerals that contribute to bone health and help mitigate problems like high blood pressure. In contrast, concerns about water quality in India have led many households to rely on RO water filtration systems. While these systems remove impurities, they also eliminate essential minerals. Over time, this may contribute to health problems such as reduced bone density and increased risk of hypertension. Costa Rica also emphasises what is locally known as plan de vida, or a sense of purpose in life linked to community engagement. This social dimension contributes to lower stress levels and greater well-being. These countries have also invested consistently in public health systems and education which have played an important role in improving human development outcomes.

With sustained economic growth, India could potentially quadruple its per capita income over the next 20 years. This would make it possible for to achieve much higher levels of human well-being. For this, greater emphasis needs to be placed on improving health and education outcomes, along with environmental sustainability. India is home to nearly 18% of the world’s population but possesses only about 2.4% of the world’s land area and roughly 4% of global freshwater resources. Managing natural resources under such constraints will remain a major challenge. As India’s economic growth continues, resource use is likely to increase. Development strategies will then need to place greater emphasis on environmental protection, particularly clean air and safe drinking water.

Income inequality in India has been increasing in recent years; this can slow progress towards higher levels of human development by limiting access to health, education, and other essential services. Regional inequality creates ecological pressures and encourages large-scale circular migration, which can affect social well-being and weaken family support systems. In this context, initiatives such as Mission LiFE highlight an important dimension of development: economic progress must be accompanied by sustainable lifestyles and improved quality of life. India has the opportunity to pursue a development trajectory that emphasises human well-being, environmental sustainability, and balanced growth.

Nitya Nanda is Director, Council for Social Development, New Delhi