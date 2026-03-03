Flood lessons

When North Bihar’s great rivers, the Kosi, Bagmati, Gandak and Mahananda, rose in September two years ago, the deluge was not merely another seasonal excess — it was a reminder that floods here are not episodic disasters; they are a structural condition of life.

Officially, the floods will be remembered through neat aggregates: Rs 327 crore in losses across Bihar, 27 districts affected, over 56 lakh people impacted, 10,135 houses damaged, 19 lives lost. These numbers, drawn from the state’s Form IX reporting, serve an administrative purpose. But the lived experiences of 2,290 households across 21 panchayats in seven districts tell a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT

A household-level flood loss assessment conducted in the aftermath of the disaster offers a far more unsettling picture. It records losses worth Rs 126 crore among these surveyed families alone. Nearly half of this Rs 55 crore came from land damage, followed by Rs 38 crore spent on repairing homes. Water, sanitation and hygiene systems and livestock losses added another Rs 3 crore each. The median household loss stood at Rs 2.11 lakh; 82% of surveyed households were displaced; 91% reduced the quantity of food they consumed; nearly 70% survived on remittances sent by migrant family members.

The assessment punctures another long-held assumption that embankments provide protection. Nearly 59% of the surveyed households were affected by breach-induced flooding. Flash floods occurring between embankments, while affecting fewer households, resulted in exceptionally high per-household losses. Yet compensation frameworks remain blind to flood typology. A household that loses everything in a sudden breach is assessed through the same blunt categories as one that endures slow waterlogging. Duration, intensity, erosion, and cumulative damage rarely enter the calculation.

The social consequences of this blindness are stark. Scheduled caste and scheduled tribe households recorded lower absolute losses but suffered longer-lasting harm. Female-headed households, comprising 35% of respondents, were more likely to mortgage jewellery, remain more dependent on relatives for food, and less able to migrate for work. Their accounts point to a disproportionate care burden. But these losses do not appear in damage statements.

Nearly 37% of household members were school-going children. Floods shut schools for weeks, sometimes months. Shelters doubled as classrooms, or replaced them entirely. For families already living on the edge, interrupted schooling often meant permanent dropout. Health systems fared no better. Submerged handpumps, collapsed toilets, and stagnant water fuelled disease outbreaks while access to primary health centres remained elusive.

Through participatory flood mapping and focus group discussions, communities articulated, with striking precision, what works and what fails. They asked for boats pre-positioned before the monsoon, not after; schools and health centres built on raised plinths so they can double up as shelters; dedicated cattle sheds with fodder and veterinary care; elevated handpumps and flood-resilient toilets; community grain banks above known flood levels; menstrual hygiene kits and safe spaces for women during displacement; flood-tolerant crops and fisheries that work with water, not against it. From this lived intelligence emerges a clear roadmap: preparedness, response, recovery and resilience, each grounded in flood typology and local geography. The assessment also demands a shift in governance. Flood management cannot remain siloed between engineers building embankments and officials distributing relief. Panchayats, currently marginalised, must be empowered as first responders. Vulnerability, not just monetary loss, must guide compensation. Insurance cannot remain absent and disaster metrics must account for debt, care work, lost schooling and forced migration.

(With inputs from Saanjali Verma and Siddharth Patil)

Eklavya Prasad is Managing Trustee, Megh Pyne Abhiyan