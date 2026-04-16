Letters to the editor: Diet coke shortage is pushing loyal consumers into a state of dispair

Fizzy crisis

Sir — The shortage of Diet Coke in some Indian cities has pushed the drink's most ardent fans into a state of despair. The uninitiated may shrug it off as the temporary absence of fizzy indulgence, but for loyal drinkers, the shortage is nothing short of a full-blown energy crisis. Deprived of their familiar silver can, the latter feel that their daily energy source has been completely cut off. The public sighs, private sulks and outbursts on the internet are a testament to the collective grief. To see soda shortage being treated with the same weight as the global fuel emergency by a section of youngsters can seem comical. However, it is a reflection of the 21st century's consumerist culture where the youth's identity and well-being are tethered to a branded beverage.

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Aheli Sinha,

Bengaluru

Moral rift

Sir — The recent remarks by Donald Trump regarding Pope Leo XIV are condemnable. Such statements are possibly the result of his frustration with his low popularity and the conflict with Iran. At a time of heightened tensions over the Iran war, these remarks undermine the need for responsible diplomacy. The pope’s advocacy for peace in Iran is not political but rooted in a moral commitment to harmony that transcends borders and ideologies.

Jubel D'Cruz,

Mumbai

Sir — Pope Leo XIV stated that he has “no fear” of the Donald Trump administration and will continue to speak out against conflict, resisting attempts to frame the Iran war in religious terms. Emphasising peace over confrontation, the pope has repeatedly called for de-escalation. This rare public divergence between the pontiff and the president of the United States of America carries considerable significance. Trump won a majority of the Catholic votes in the 2024 elections. This ideological divide could influence voter sentiment ahead of the midterms.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Reform wave

Sir — The rise of the Tisza Party in the recent parliamentary elections in Hungary reflects the increasing public demand for political change, transparency, and stronger democratic institutions ("For change", April 14). Young voters and the urban population appear inclined to seek alternatives to entrenched leadership and governance styles.

The electoral success of Péter Magyar and his Tisza Party represents not just an electoral outcome but a broader message about the resilience of democracy. However, Magyar assumes office at a time marked by complex geopolitical challenges.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — Péter Magyar, the leader of the Centre-Right Tisza Party, has been elected as the prime minister of Hungary. This brings to an end Viktor Orbán's 16 years in power. Magyar’s landslide victory is being viewed as a moment of relief for Hungarians that could facilitate the release of the crucial European Union funds to Hungary. At the same time, the results come across as a blow to the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, who had supported Orbán during his campaign.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — It is refreshing that Hungary has voted out the nationalist leader, Viktor Orbán. Despite strong backing from Donald Trump, Orbán’s confidence proved misplaced as his policies left Hungary lagging behind its neighbours. The fact that European heads of State responded jubilantly to Péter Magyar's victory underscores the notorious legacy of Orbán's tenure.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — The verdict of the parliamentary polls in Hungary suggests that voters may be growing weary of hard-Right, anti-pluralistic, and xenophobic rhetoric. With the Tisza Party getting a two-thirds majority in Parliament, Péter Magyar now has the mandate to reverse the policy shifts associated with Viktor Orbán's tenure in education, health, and judicial independence. The real test for a democratic leader lies in pursuing inclusive policies and providing accountability.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Think anew

Sir — The Bengali bhadralok has historically shaped West Bengal’s politics by upholding pluralism and intellectual freedom during crises, a role they are likely to sustain in the forthcoming elections (“Crucial choice”, April 14). The key challenge for the bhadralok lies in reimagining their role from that of custodians to participants, in a similar fashion that they did during the upheavals of the 1947 Partition and the victory of the Left in 1977. Their enduring commitment to a secular, linguistic identity suggests they will continue to play a decisive role in shaping the democratic process.

Sk. Md. Yusuf,

Calcutta

Trust deficit

Sir — The recent Gallup report on workplace disengagement is a sobering reminder that workplaces cannot thrive on paychecks alone ("Switched off", April 14). When 59% employees in India can be classified as quiet quitters, the issue is not about indifference but a deficit of leadership, recognition, and purpose. Burnout and silence are symptoms of structures that fail to value contributions, turning work into a transactional exercise rather than a meaningful pursuit.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Sir — Workplace disillusionment seems to be deepening. Poor communication and a lack of trust between workers and leadership foster frustration. Many feel they remain unheard even as responsibilities rise. Employers often focus only on productivity and profit, ignoring employees' well-being.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru