Pete Hegseth says US ready to resume strikes on Iran if nuclear deal fails amid ongoing war talks

The United States is prepared to restart military strikes on Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail to produce a nuclear agreement, defence secretary Pete Hegseth said on Saturday, even as Washington and Tehran continue negotiations to resolve key disputes and potentially extend a fragile ceasefire.

Hegseth said in Singapore that Washington retains full operational readiness to resume military action against Iran if diplomacy collapses.

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“Our ability to recommence if necessary...we are more than capable,” Hegseth said in Singapore.

He added that U.S. military logistics remain strong enough to support sustained operations globally.

“Our stockpiles are more than suited for that, both there and around the globe, so we're in a very good place,” he said.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s leading defence forum, Hegseth also sought to reassure allies that Washington remains committed to the Indo-Pacific despite its focus on the Iran conflict.

“We can do two things at one time. We're super-charging our defence industrial base so that we're building 2X, 3X, 4X the munitions very soon to ensure that all of our (operations) plans are properly funded throughout the world,” he said.

The Pentagon chief further said President Donald Trump is pursuing a diplomatic outcome but remains firm on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

He described Trump as “patient” and said the president is seeking a “great deal” that ensures Iran does not get a nuclear weapon.

On Friday, Trump said he would convene a high-level meeting in the White House to take a “final determination” on a proposed extension of an early-April ceasefire with Iran, aimed at giving negotiators 60 more days to reach a long-term settlement.

The proposal comes as Washington and Tehran continue to disagree on core issues, including nuclear enrichment limits and regional security arrangements.

Trump has also insisted Iran must halt its nuclear ambitions and open key maritime routes.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions,” Trump said, adding that nuclear material would be “unearthed” by the U.S.

Iran, however, has rejected key elements of Washington’s position. Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, citing sources, called Trump’s comments an “attempt to portray a fabricated victory.”

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that while an agreement framework is emerging, it does not include nuclear-related provisions, while Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said decisions on the Strait of Hormuz rest with Iran and Oman.

Fars also reported that there was agreement in principle on releasing $12 billion of Iran’s frozen assets, although Trump said no funds would be transferred “until further notice.”

Economic markets reacted positively to the prospect of a deal, with oil prices easing and equities gaining on Friday amid hopes of reduced geopolitical risk.

The conflict, which began on February 28 involving U.S. and Israeli operations, has resulted in significant casualties in Iran and Lebanon and disrupted global energy flows by constraining shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also faces domestic political pressure, with U.S. fuel prices and election considerations influencing his stance, alongside opposition from Iran hawks within his political base.

In parallel diplomatic developments, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said Kazakhstan has indicated willingness to host Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile under a potential agreement.

Kazakhstan already operates an internationally supervised uranium bank under the International Atomic Energy Agency framework.

Iran is also seeking broader concessions, including sanctions relief, withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region, and an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Lebanon continues to report heavy casualties and displacement from ongoing hostilities, while Israel says its campaign targets Iran-backed Hezbollah positions.