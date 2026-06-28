Ulfa cadres held, Assam attack plan foiled as police seize rifles in Tinsukia town

Police on Saturday said the two suspected United Liberation Front of Asom or Ulfa (Independent) cadres arrested in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district a day earlier had been tasked with carrying out “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians in Tinsukia town”.

A statement on the arrests, made after an operation by Tinsukia police with assistance from central agencies and security forces on Friday, said the “two active cadres of Ulfa (Independent) were apprehended at Jagun under Lekhapani Police Station”.

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“Preliminary investigation indicates that Ulfa (I) had tasked the apprehended cadres with carrying out indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians in Tinsukia town with the objective of creating widespread terror among the public...,” the statement said.

The police also claimed that the two cadres “were involved in the ambush on an Army camp at Kakopather on October 17, 2025, the attack on an Assam Police commando camp on March 21, 2026, and the kidnapping of an employee from a crusher at Jagun on October 23, 2024”.

The Ulfa (I), led by Paresh Baruah, remains the only prominent insurgent group that has stayed out of the peace process.

The arrested duo were self-styled “second lieutenants” Siyor Asom alias Humenjyoti Baruah, 27, and Manoj Asom alias Papu Moran, 30.

The police seized two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of AK ammunition, two hand grenades, a medicine kit containing syringes and opioid medicines, food supplies meant for prolonged jungle survival, backpacks and cash from their possession.