Chargesheet against 11 by NIA for terror plot linked to JMB offshoot in India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 people in connection with a terror conspiracy hatched by an offshoot of the proscribed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to spread its ideology in Bengal and northeastern states.

The NIA said it had found the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy orchestrated by the Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), an offshoot of the JMB.

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The chargesheet was filed in the NIA special court in Guwahati.

“NIA investigations had revealed the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy of Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK) -- a manifestation of JMB -- to expand the terror outfit’s terrorist ideology in West Bengal and the north-eastern states of India, including Assam and Tripura. The conspiracy involved promotion of the terrorist organisation’s extremist agenda, radicalization of vulnerable youth, and expansion of the outfit’s network in India,” the agency said in a statement.

The investigation showed that the JMB’s senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established the IMK to promote the banned outfit’s nefarious agenda on Indian soil, the NIA said.

“Two of the key chargesheeted accused have been identified as Nasimuddin, who was spearheading IMK’s activities in Assam, and Jagir Mia, who was leading the outfit in Tripura,” read the statement.