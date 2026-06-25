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regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 June 2026

Assam: Rare species of Bengal slow loris found injured on roadside, rescued, returned to forest

The department treated the injured animal and later released him into the forest, the official added

PTI Published 25.06.26, 09:04 PM
Bengal slow loris

Bengal slow loris Wikipedia

A rare species of the Bengal Slow Loris was found injured on the roadside in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, officials said on Thursday.

According to a Forest Department official, the rare species was found on Wednesday night in Bakaliaghat area by local people.

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"The locals spotted the Bengal Slow Loris lying injured on the roadside near Bakaliaghat police station. The injured animal was rescued by environmentalist Chandni Saha and handed over to us with the help of the police," he said.

The department treated the injured animal and later released him into the forest, the official added.

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