Strong tremors rock Delhi after 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan, Pakistan

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan Saturday evening.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that a strong earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Saturday, sending out tremors that could be felt from the capital Kabul across the border into neighbouring Pakistan.

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People ran out of their doors in panic in Swat district in northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resident Daniyal Ahmad told Reuters. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

“It was very huge here in Swat and it lasted for quite a long time,” he said.

"People came out of their houses and women and children were seen crying in panic."

The magnitude 6 quake was at a depth of 100 km (62 miles), EMSC said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Pakistan earlier on Saturday, according to EMSC.