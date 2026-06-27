Himanta Biswa Sarma hails Marwari community’s role in Assam’s development

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hailed the Marwari community’s contribution to the state’s development, while acknowledging its vital role in the growth of trade, healthcare, education and the Assamese language.

Addressing the 110th foundation year celebration of Shree Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya (SMDA), the parent body of Marwari Hospitals, at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre in Guwahati, Sarma devoted much of his nearly 30-minute speech to the community’s history for the benefit of the younger generation, noting that some mistakenly believe Marwaris arrived in Assam only a few years ago.

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“This 110-year hospital is proof of the community’s long-standing ties with Assam. Approximately 470 years ago, Bijay Singh, a military leader from the Marwari community, was the first to arrive in Assam on the invitation of Koch king Nara Narayana... Today, the Marwari people have become an integral part of the state,” Sarma said.

He said the foundations of modern Assam had been built through the hard work of many communities, including the Marwari Samaj, whose hospitals and philanthropic institutions reflected its enduring contribution. He later reiterated the message in a post on X.

“The chief minister had articulated the Marwari community’s arrival and its contributions with facts. We are sure it will go a long way in helping see the community and its contributions in a new light. Community members are very happy,” said Vivek Sanganeria, working committee member of the SMDA.

Sarma’s remarks come amid questions raised over the contribution of the Marwari and the wider Hindi-speaking community to Assam’s development. The Marwari community has a population of around five lakh, according to a community member.

The SMDA began as a one-room charitable dispensary in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar during the British Raj in 1916 and grew into a multi-speciality hospital in 2016, a journey highlighted by Sarma.

Congratulating the institution on completing 110 years of service, Sarma described Marwari Hospitals as one of Guwahati’s most respected healthcare institutions and said it would continue playing a vital role as Assam emerged as the Northeast’s healthcare hub.

The programme also featured the release of the commemorative souvenir

“Samarpan”.

Besides Sarma, the celebration was graced by state health minister Ashok Singhal. Several doctors and members of Marwari Hospitals and SDMA were felicitated.