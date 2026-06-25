Meghalaya tribal council rejects Blinkit trading licence, cites threat to 4,000 local retailers

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit has hit a major hurdle in its expansion plans in Meghalaya after the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) denied it the mandatory trading licence required to operate, citing concerns over the impact of its business model on thousands of local grocery stores.

Defending the decision, KHADC Chief Executive Member Winston Tony Lyngdoh said the council would continue to prioritise the interests of indigenous traders and small businesses.

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"The executive committee would not issue a trading licence to any platform whose business model threatens indigenous traders and small businesses," Lyngdoh told PTI.

He said Blinkit had reportedly obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Dorbar Shnong and Rangbah Shnong of Nongrim Hills, but its application had not yet reached his office for consideration.

"More than 4,000 grocery shops under the council's jurisdiction stand to be affected by app-based delivery platforms offering deep discounts and doorstep services," Lyngdoh said.

He added that the council had previously denied licences to similar ventures, including Instamart, in an effort to protect local retailers from potential business losses.

The KHADC maintained that safeguarding the interests of indigenous traders remains a key priority and stressed that any commercial entity seeking to operate within its jurisdiction must comply with the council's licensing requirements.

Blinkit had initially launched operations in Shillong and reportedly engaged hundreds of delivery partners before suspending services after failing to secure the necessary licences.

Efforts to reach Blinkit officials for comment did not yield any response.