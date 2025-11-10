Three NIT Silchar BTech students drown at waterfall in Assam’s Dima Hasao district

Three first-year BTech students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar drowned at a waterfall in Assam’s Dima Hasao district during an outing on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Sarvakritika Singh,18, Balia district, Uttar Pradesh, Radhika Kumari, 18, Nalanda, Bihar, and Sauhard Kumar, 18, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. All three were students of the computer science and engineering department, according to statements issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Dima Hasao.

The students were part of a seven-member group that visited the Hmunthajao waterfall in Bolsom Bagan village near Harangajao, a scenic spot on the Silchar–Haflong route. Reports from Haflong and Silchar suggest the trio slipped into deep, swirling water and were swept away.

A joint operation involving SDRF units from Silchar and Haflong, the Assam Rifles, the police, DDMA personnel and local volunteers was launched after the alarm was raised. Sources said the students’ friends first informed an NIT faculty member, who alerted the Dima Hasao administration around 2pm. An NDRF team from Silchar reached the location at about 4pm and began search and rescue.

The first recovery — that of Sarvakritika — was made around 6pm on Saturday. The operation was suspended at 7.15pm because of poor visibility and challenging terrain and resumed at first light on Sunday. The bodies of Radhika and Sauhard were recovered just before noon, the DDMA said. NIT students and faculty members were present at the site during parts of the search.

The waterfall lies about 55km from Silchar and 35km from Haflong. Reaching it took nearly three-and-a-half hours by road, followed by a 30-minute trek through hilly terrain, officials said.

On Sunday, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council chief executive member Debolal Gorlosa visited the waterfall, met students and local residents and described the drownings as a “tragic incident”. He said steps would be initiated to enhance visitor safety at the site.

Family members of the three students reached Haflong on Sunday. The bodies were kept at the district civil hospital for post-mortem examinations and formalities before being handed over to the families, officials added. Police said cautionary signage and barriers would be reviewed, alongside stricter advisories for campus excursions and visitors.