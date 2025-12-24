West Karbi Anglong unrest flares as eviction protests trigger arson and clashes

The unrest over the demand to evict “illegal settlers” from government land in West Karbi Anglong district escalated sharply on Tuesday, as mobs indulged in widespread arson in Kheroni market and attacked security personnel, hours after state government officials met protesters to defuse tensions.

A youth reportedly succumbed to injuries, though the circumstances of his injury remain unclear.

Videos circulating on social media showed tribal youths ransacking shops belonging to non-tribals in Kheroni, dragging out goods and setting them ablaze on the street. Burnt vegetables, food items and furniture littered the roads. Most affected shops belonged to Hindi-speaking traders, followed by Bengali and Nepali shopkeepers, locals said.

By Tuesday evening, internet services were suspended in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong “to maintain peace and prevent deterioration of the situation.” Prohibitory orders were already in place since Monday. The government clarified that broadband and landline voice calls would remain functional.

A resident said, “Around 100 shops were vandalised, half of which were set on fire. The situation is chaotic. Non-tribals are fleeing or keeping vigil in groups, fearing more violence.”

According to police chief H. Singh, 38 security personnel were injured amid heavy stone-pelting from both tribal and non-tribal groups. Crude bombs and bows and arrows were reportedly used. Singh urged community elders to dissuade youth from violence, adding that police had collected videos and photos of those involved.

Tensions had been high since Monday when protesters torched the personal residence of Tuliram Ronghang, BJP’s chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), at Artukekang. Later that day, at least five shops were set ablaze in Kheroni. Twenty security personnel and two civilians were injured in clashes.

The protesters — mostly Karbi youth — had been on a hunger strike since December 6 at Jenkha, demanding eviction of settlers from professional and village grazing reserves (PGR/VGR) around Kheroni. The settlers, largely Hindi-speaking, are said to have lived in the region for generations.

Protesters were forcibly removed from their site around 3am Monday, triggering anger. Many believed they had been arrested, but chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified they were taken to Guwahati for medical attention. He also noted that the government cannot proceed with evictions due to a court stay, urging peace and dialogue.

Cabinet minister Ranoj Pegu, the chief secretary and the DGP visited the area on Monday to hold talks.

Pegu posted on X at 12.53pm on Tuesday: “I met members of the Karbi community at Kheroni Phelangpi, where they had been observing a fast unto death demanding, among other issues, eviction of encroachments in Kheroni PGR/VGR. Following my appeal, the agitators agreed to call off their hunger strike and consented to a

tripartite discussion involving the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and the Government of Assam. Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri@himantabiswa will chair the discussion on 26 December 2025. @CMOfficeAssam.”

However, within two hours of the announcement, fresh violence broke out. “By 2pm, a Karbi mob began vandalising shops. Non-tribals had also gathered in large numbers. Both sides pelted stones,” said a Kheroni local.

The situation remains tense, with both communities on edge.