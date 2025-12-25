‘Dhurandhar 2’ will release on 19 March as scheduled, to clash with Yash’s ‘Toxic’

The sequel to Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar will release in theatres on 19 March on the occasion of Eid, as previously announced, the makers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid reports suggesting that Dhurandhar 2 was eyeing a separate release date to avoid a clash with Yash-starrer Toxic, which releases during Eid 2026.

According to a press release, distributors and exhibitors across southern India reported strong demand for regional-language dubbed versions of the film, PTI has reported.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The spy thriller has earned over Rs 800 crore worldwide since its release.

Dhurandhar, set in the late 2000s, released on 5 December. Inspired by real events linked to India’s counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative attempting to infiltrate the network of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

Dhar, known for his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned him a National Award.

Ranveer recently exited Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 and joined the ensemble cast of Pralay. The Applause Entertainment-backed project is a zombie drama about a man fighting to protect his family.