Calm returns to arson hit Kheroni in Assam after violent unrest leaves two dead

An uneasy calm prevailed in arson-hit Kheroni under Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday after two days of unrest that left two people dead and widespread destruction, amid heavy deployment of security forces.

No fresh violence was reported on Wednesday, the army held a flag march and rapid action force patrolled the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Bengali organisations — the Bengali Yuba Chatra Federation and the Ojanajati Suraksha Samiti — sought justice for Suraj Dey, 22, who died of burns on Tuesday after his home was allegedly torched by a mob.

A Karbi youth also died on Tuesday allegedly because of police firing to control

the mob.

Violence erupted reportedly when Karbi youths, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike since December 6 at Jenkha to demand eviction of encroachers from professional grazing reserves (PGR) and village grazing reserves (VGR), were evicted by security forces on Monday. The unrest escalated on Tuesday.

Wednesday was largely peaceful, but tensions simmered.

Beside demanding justice for Suraj, the Bengali Yuba Chatra Federation and the Ojanajati Suraksha Samiti sought rehabilitation for those who lost homes and businesses in the violence and arson.

“Suraj died after his house was set ablaze by the mob. Around 12 Bengali homes were burnt. We want justice and urgent steps to restore normality,” a protester said.

The government invited protesters for talks on December 26. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said evictions on grazing reserves could not proceed due to a Gauhati High Court stay. “Violence can’t solve anything. Eviction can happen only with court orders,” he said.