Nine killed after truck collides with bus in Karnataka, most victims burnt to death

At least nine persons were killed when a speeding truck crashed against a luxury sleeper bus, which caught fire under the impact, in this district early on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The bus with 32 passengers, which was on its way to Gokarna was engulfed in flames under the impact of the collision and most of the deceased were burnt alive inside the vehicle, East Zone Inspector General of Police Ravikanthe Gowda told reporters.

The accident happened after the truck jumped a road divider and collided with the oncoming bus, Gowda told reporters.

The bus driver and cleaner escaped. The truck driver, identified as Kuldeep, is among the dead, he added.

The bus driver said that he tried to control his vehicle on seeing the overspeeding truck approaching from the opposite direction, but couldn't.

"The truck came from the other side of the road divider and hit. It was overspeeding. I was maintaining the speed of 60-70 (km/hr) at that time. I saw the vehicle coming from the front. I know only the vehicle (truck) hitting the bus, after that I don't know what happened and how I was brought out," Rafiq, the bus driver who is undergoing treatment, told reporters.

"Our preliminary investigation hints that a diesel tanker might be involved in the accident," Gowda said.

Many passengers escaped by jumping from the bus, the Gowda said.

"Our initial investigation shows that eight passengers and the truck driver have died. Of the 12 injured, nine have been shifted to Sira and three to Tumakuru. One of the critically burnt patients has been taken to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru," he added.

The rest of the injured are out of danger, the IGP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

Shocked by the news of the accident, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivkumar extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May such tragedies never recur," he added.

Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa also shared the news of the accident. "I pray that God grants eternal peace to those who have lost their lives in this horrific tragedy, and that the injured recover fully as soon as possible. My deepest condolences to the families of the departed," he wrote on X.

Another bus from T Dasrahalli to Dandeli with 42 school children that was behind the fateful bus just escaped the accident.

"The driver of the bus carrying schoolchildren hit the bus from behind, turned to the other side and veered off the road. Fortunately, no one sustained even a minor injury," Gowda said.

The children have continued their journey in another bus, he said, adding that the school bus driver is an important eyewitness to this accident, whose statement will be recorded.

Most passengers of the bus that was involved in the accident had booked their tickets online. "We have got their phone numbers. We are trying to contact their families," he said.

The officer said a DNA test would be performed to identify the dead bodies.