Mumbai: 40 rescued as fire breaks out at 23-storey residential tower in Andheri West

Nearly 40 people were rescued after a fire broke out at a 23-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri West area on Thursday morning, officials said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire started around 10 am at Sorrento Tower near the Country Club on Veera Desai Road. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received information about the blaze at around 10.05 am and declared it a Level-I fire at 10.20 am, officials said.

A civic official said that 30-40 persons were rescued from the 16th-floor refuge area through the staircase, while three others, including a woman, were moved to safety from a flat on the 15th floor using breathing apparatus.

Over 40 residents who were stranded on the upper floors were rescued safely by the firefighting teams, he said.

The fire affected the wiring and other components in the electrical shaft between the 10th and 21st floors, as well as routers, shoe racks and wooden furniture near the duct on various floors, the official said. Smoke spread across several parts of the tower following the blaze.

At least four fire engines and other equipment were deployed to tackle the fire. Multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, Adani Electricity, 108 ambulance services and ward-level civic staff, were mobilised to handle the situation and ensure the safety of residents.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished at 11.37 am, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.