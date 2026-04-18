Push to save wetlands in Meghalaya, pressure group seeks Ramsar protection plan

A Shillong-based leading pressure group on Friday wrote to Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma, seeking the implementation of the Ramsar Convention on Wetland Protection in the state.

In a representation to Sangma, the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (Hito) pushed for the implementation of the Ramsar Convention after "conducting extensive research and analysis".

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"We believe that it is crucial to address the importance of this international treaty, which was adopted on February 2, 1971, in Ramsar, Iran. This treaty provides a comprehensive framework for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands and their invaluable resources," Hito said.

The Ramsar Convention is the only global environmental treaty dedicated specifically to wetlands, emphasising international cooperation to safeguard these critical ecosystems.

"Wetlands play an essential role in maintaining biodiversity, regulating water cycles, and mitigating the impacts of climate change. It is noteworthy that India became a contracting party to the Ramsar Convention on February 1, 1982, committing to the conservation and sustainable management of wetlands within its borders," Hito president, Donbok Dkhar, said in the representation.

As of early 2026, India boasts 98 designated Ramsar sites, with important examples, including Chilika Lake in Odisha and Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan, which were recognised as the first Indian wetlands of international importance under this treaty in 1981. While the two sites were designated in 1981, India officially became a party to the Ramsar Convention in 1982.

"In the Northeast, while states like Assam and Tripura have Ramsar sites — such as Deepor Beel and Rudrasagar Lake, respectively — Meghalaya unfortunately remains without any designated Ramsar site. This absence is largely attributed to a lack of political will and administrative action directed towards wetland conservation," Hito said.

The trigger for the demand is the "ongoing agitation led by the Green Tech Foundation to preserve Lumpongdeng", which highlights the "urgent need for governmental intervention in wetland preservation".