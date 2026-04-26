Clashes erupt in Imphal during Cocomi rally over Manipur unrest and violence

A mass rally called by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi) on Saturday against the prevailing unrest in Manipur was marked by heightened tension and multiple clashes between protesters and security personnel in Imphal, even as the BJP-led state government pushed for dialogue to restore normality.

Reports from Imphal said thousands participated in the rally from across the five valley districts amid tight security.

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An Imphal resident said the rally began around 1pm from different locations. Security forces tried to control demonstrators when they attempted to breach security cordons and march towards the chief minister’s residence, firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, leaving several injured and escalating tensions.

However, a group of protesters was allowed to submit a memorandum to chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh. It listed seven demands, including justice for the April 7 Tronglaobi incident in which two minors were killed in a bomb attack, security for civilians and action against those behind the recent violence.

A Cocomi member was allegedly assaulted by protesters over “misinformation” related to the organisation during the demonstration. Cocomi is a leading valley-based conglomerate of Meitei civil society organisations.

Sources said the situation remained tense but under control.

Cocomi convener Y.K. Dhiren said representatives had submitted the memorandum, but protests would continue in the absence of concrete assurances from the government.

Alleging that vested interests were spreading misinformation to sabotage the movement, Dhiren referred to the assault on the member and reiterated that the agitation would continue until the government responded to the seven-point charter of demands.

Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam said at a media conference that the situation had remained tense since the Tronglaobi incident and needed to be resolved through dialogue.

He added that both the Tronglaobi bomb attack in Bishnupur district and the April 18 ambush in Ukhrul district, in which two Naga civilians were killed, had been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Chief minister Khemchand Singh said the state police and the NIA were in constant touch and that the government was pushing for an early resolution. An NIA team visited Tronglaobi on Saturday.

The situation in Naga-majority Ukhrul district remained tense but under control following the death of three persons — one Naga and two Kukis — in a gunfight on Friday. Security personnel were maintaining vigil in vulnerable areas.

The police said three individuals died of bullet injuries in a heavy exchange of fire at Mullam village under Litan police station in Ukhrul district.

The deceased were Paominlun Haolai, 22, of Churachandpur, Letlal Sitlhou, 41, of Kangpokpi, and Horshokmi Jamang, 29, of Kamjong. The first two belonged to the Kuki-Zo community, while the third was from the Tangkhul Naga community.

“Security measures have been enhanced to prevent escalation in the unrest. Operations are ongoing in the area,” the police said.