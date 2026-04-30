Indian Haj 2026 pilgrims to pay extra Rs 10,000 as airfare rises on global fuel costs

Indian pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage will have to pay an additional ₹10,000 in view of the rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices following “extraordinary circumstances” arising out of the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

The Haj Committee of India has issued a circular notifying all pilgrims of Haj 2026 of an increase in airfare, directing registered pilgrims to deposit the extra amount towards “differential airfare” by May 15.

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A total of 1,75,025 pilgrims are expected to visit Saudi Arabia for Haj this year. The first batch of Indian pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on April 18.

The circular said the minority affairs ministry had approved a “one-time revision” in airfare for Haj air charter operations in view of the crisis stemming from the conflict in West Asia. The decision has been taken in view of “pressing requests” from airlines for revision of the base fare by more than $400 on account of the sharp spike in jet fuel prices.

“The revised airfare entails an additional amount of $100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point, to be borne by the pilgrims,” the circular said, adding the decision was taken after due examination of facts and consultations with stakeholders.

“Accordingly, all pilgrims of Haj 2026 are required to deposit ₹10,000 towards differential airfare by May 15, 2026,” it said.

The airfare was earlier fixed between ₹89,900-₹1.65 lakh, depending on the embarkation point.

It said the money could be deposited through the e-payment facility available on the Haj Committee’s website or the Haj Suvidha App using credit card, debit card or net banking.

One can also pay using the specified pay-in-slip at any branch of the State Bank of India or Union Bank of India in the account of the Haj Committee of India, using the

bank reference number available on the website against each cover number.

The unique bank reference number provided to each cover must be mentioned in the deposit receipt, it added.

“All state/ UT Haj committees are requested to immediately inform the concerned pilgrims and ensure timely deposit of the required amount,” the circular said.

The Haj operations are being conducted through 17 embarkation points across the country, ensuring regional accessibility and efficient logistics. These include major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Calcutta, Bengaluru and Srinagar.

Key new initiatives introduced for Haj this year include enhanced digital facilitation through the Haj Suvidha App, deployment of Haj Suvidha Smart Wristbands for pilgrims to locate missing pilgrims and provide assistance, and a short-duration Haj option of around 20 days for the first time, providing greater flexibility to pilgrims, the minority affairs ministry said in a statement.