Manipur: Meitei civil groups plan protest in Thoubal over gun, bomb attacks, displaced people issue on Thursday

An umbrella body of several Meitei civil society organisations of Manipur announced that its members will stage a demonstration in Thoubal district on Thursday to protest against the state government's alleged failure to address key issues, such as appropriate action against those involved in gun and bomb attacks and rehabilitation of displaced people.

The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) will also protest against the recent bomb attack at Tronglaobi, in which two children were killed, and the death of three persons when a mob stormed a CRPF camp near Gelmol in Bishnupur district on April 7.

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The protest will be held on Khongjom Day, which is observed annually on April 23 to commemorate the valour and sacrifice of Manipuri heroes who laid down their lives in the historic Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891.

COCOMI spokesperson Shanta Nahakpam on Wednesday said, "The people will stage a protest on the way to Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Thoubal, where legislators will be visiting on April 23. The protesters will hold placards and raise slogans to seek justice." Since the beginning of ethnic violence between Meiteis and the Kukis on May 3, 2023, many lives have been lost, and questions have been raised about the government's alleged silence on key issues, including the role of militant groups in gun attacks and the rehabilitation of internally displaced people, he said.

The organisation demanded accountability from the government while warning that the "public trust in the government is declining".

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, MLAs, state ministers and others are scheduled to attend the programme at Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal on Thursday morning.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since May 2023 due to ethnic violence in Manipur between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis who live in the hill districts.

Following continued ethnic clashes and the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the state was placed under President’s Rule on February 13, 2025. It was lifted nearly a year later on February 4, and a new government was formed.

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