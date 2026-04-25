3 killed in gunfights in Manipur: Naga guard, 2 Kuki men dead in separate incidents

Three persons were killed in two separate gunfights between armed village volunteers belonging to the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur’s Naga-majority Ukhrul district.

Ukhrul has been restive since the killing of two Naga civilians in an ambush on National Highway 202 by suspected militants on April 18.

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Reports from Imphal said a Tangkhul Naga village guard — H. Jamang from Kamjong district — was killed in an ambush by armed militants near Sinakeithei village in Ukhrul district early on Friday morning.

Bodies of two Kuki-Zo village volunteers — L. Sitlhou and P. Haolai — were later recovered from a roadside near Mullam, a Kuki-Zo village, where an exchange of fire took place around 5.30am, reflecting the volatile situation on the ground.

The two incidents reportedly took place between 5am and 9am. There have also been reports of arson in Mullam village. Security forces rushed to the affected areas to check the situation from spiralling out of control.

The working committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has accused suspected Kuki-Zo militants under suspension of operations of being involved in the Sinakeithei killing. It said Jamang died defending his community.

“This act of violence reflects a disturbing escalation. While previous incidents have contributed to rising tensions, the direct attack on a civilian village marks a grave and unacceptable development,” the TNL said in a statement.

The fresh flare-up comes a day after thousands of Ukhrul residents held a candlelight vigil in memory of the two Tangkhul Naga civilians — S.W. Chinaoshang and Yaruingam Vashum — killed in the April 18 National Highway ambush. The United Naga Council had also called for a three-day shutdown in protest pver the ambush from April 20 midnight.

On the other hand, the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (Kohur) has condemned the killing of the two village volunteers and the arson at Mullam and Songphal villages, which they claimed was “carried out by armed Tangkhul” community members. Two houses were burnt in the attack carried out at around 5.30am.

The Kohur has demanded registration of an FIR and a time-bound and transparent investigation in to the killings.