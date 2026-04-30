Change & jobs on city's lips: What Kolkata wants from the new Bengal government

Many were denied a vote, but the millions who had the chance made sure they voted in Bengal’s second and final phase.

Calcutta had not seen such enthusiastic voting in years.

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When voting began at 7am, more than 100 people were waiting before a polling booth — a government school in Rajdanga, Kasba. Around 5pm, a booth in Ballygunge still had around 100 people in the queue.

By 3pm, the polling percentage had surpassed 70 in every seat in and around the city.

In the 2011 state elections, when a landslide for Mamata Banerjee ended 34 years of Left rule, the polling percentage was around 65 at the end of election day.

Outside the booths, “change” was on many lips on Wednesday. Many hoped it would bring more jobs.

A young architect, now based in the US, had come to vote at the Institute of Jute Technology on Ballygunge Circular Road.

“My first preference (as workplace) would have been Calcutta, but I did not get a suitable job here,” Ananya Agarwal, 23, said.

“Everyone I meet professionally or socially knows about Calcutta. They know Calcutta has a rich history and architecture.”

Kanan Choubey, who studies botany at a city college, plans to move out for higher studies.

“I would have done my graduation, too, outside Bengal but for some family issues. We need change. We need more jobs,” the Bhabanipur voter said outside the Jai Hind Bhavan polling station in Kalighat.

The most-watched seat this election had its own never-before moments.

The outgoing representative, Trinamool supreme leader and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, stepped out of her Kalighat home and started touring polling stations early in the day. She usually steps out to vote at Mitra Institution late in the afternoon.

Many attributed the sense of urgency to her principal adversary, BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, who had a spring in his step. At a polling booth in Mamata’s backyard, faced with “Joy Bangla” slogans from Trinamool supporters, Suvendu made a phone call and asked for central force reinforcements.

The SIR was one of the reasons why many felt this vote was “important”.

Nasrin Khatun, 31, has been removed from the revised electoral rolls for Jorasanko, a seat with one of Calcutta’s highest omission rates.

Nasrin had earlier lived in Delhi, where her father was a tailor, and then in their family home in Gaya, Bihar. She came to Calcutta after marriage and has been voting since then.

She is a graduate in history from Magadh University. The graduation certificate was among several documents she had submitted at her SIR hearing. But that was apparently not enough.

“My parents’ names were not on the 2002 rolls, but they have voted in subsequent elections. I submitted my secondary school certificate along with other documents,” Nasrin said outside her home in Harin Bari First Lane, Chitpore.

“This exercise (SIR) is politically motivated. It has, in particular, targeted minorities and women. I’m worried about my future as a deleted voter. I’m more worried about the future of my children.”

Her neighbour, Rumi Begum, too has lost her voting rights. Her three daughters voted on Wednesday, as did Nasrin’s husband.

Haimanti Banerjee came from Thane in Maharashtra to cast her vote for the first time since 2002. The reason was the SIR.

“I was concerned whether I would land in trouble if I missed my vote. There is so much discussion going on regarding the SIR,” the homemaker said.

Lakshmir Bhandar, Mamata’s ₹1,500 monthly grant for women, was believed to be a game-changer in the last Assembly polls (when the amount was ₹1,000). It still commands formidable loyalty.

Sujata Bhui Das, homemaker and voter in Bidhannagar, is a beneficiary. Her husband does odd jobs in Halisahar, North 24-Parganas. They have a son.

“We come from a poor family. For me, the financial help means a lot,” Sujata said outside the polling booth at the Bhavans Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir in Salt Lake.

“From sanitary napkins to the occasional street food, it is handy in many ways. The most important thing is, I don’t have to borrow money from my husband.”

Many voters, however, said Mamata’s “dole politics” was ruining the state.

“Money cannot buy everything. It is causing more damage in the long term,” said Antara Mukherjee, a voter at Mother’s Mission School in Roy Bahadur Road, part of the Behala West constituency.

“When the government changed (in 2011), I had a lot of hope. That hope has been shattered.”

A junior doctor said she felt scared during her night shifts.

“There are not enough guards; we are still verbally abused by patients’ relatives,” Ashna Gupta, an intern at SSKM Hospital, said.

“The panic button feature promised after the RG Kar rape and murder is yet to be functional.”

A resident of Urbana in the Kasba constituency, she voted at the booth set up inside the complex.