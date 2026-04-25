Karbi Anglong lynching case: 20 convicted get life term for killing two Guwahati youths

The Nagaon district and sessions court on Friday handed life imprisonment to the 20 persons convicted in the lynching of two Guwahati youths in Karbi Anglong district in 2018.

Sessions judge D. Mahanta had delivered the sentence besides imposing a fine of ₹20,000 on each of the convicted persons. The court had convicted them on April 20.

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Special public prosecutor Ziaul Kamar said they will challenge the sentence. The prosecution would seek death sentence for the convicted persons because the case is fit to be treated as “rarest of rare” case.

The case pertains to the lynching of the two youths from Guwahati — Abhijit Nath (30) and Nilotpal Das (29) — by a mob on suspicion of being child-lifters at Panjuri village under the Dokmoka police station in Karbi Anglong district on June 8, 2018.

The mob had dragged the deceased from their vehicle as they were returning from an outing in the area and then lynched them.

Of the 45 charge-sheeted by the police, 25 were acquitted for want of evidence.