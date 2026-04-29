High-stakes Bhabanipur vote: Suvendu circles Mamata's home turf, no direct contact in prestige war

Bhabanipur, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's safest political fortress and the BJP's most audacious battlefield in Bengal, voted on Wednesday in a contest heavy with symbolism and high turnout, as the chief minister and challenger Suvendu Adhikari circled the same turf without crossing paths in the state's fiercest prestige fight.

If West Bengal's 2026 assembly election has one constituency that rises above arithmetic into pure political symbolism, it is this south Kolkata seat where Banerjee, a three-term MLA from here, is locked in a direct contest against Adhikari, the leader of the opposition and the BJP heavyweight who defeated her in Nandigram in 2021 after deserting the Trinamool Congress.

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Five years later, the duel has shifted to Banerjee's own bastion. For the TMC, retaining Bhabanipur is about defending the chief minister's authority in her own backyard. For the BJP, breaching it would mean puncturing the aura of invincibility around Bengal's most powerful leader and turning Nandigram into a larger political story.

That is why leaders across camps have described it as the "mother of all electoral battles".

By 6 pm, Bhabanipur recorded 86.51 per cent polling, a jump from around 61 per cent in the 2021 assembly election and significantly higher than the 57 per cent turnout in the 2021 bypoll through which Banerjee returned to the assembly after her Nandigram defeat.

The sharp rise in voting triggered competing interpretations. The TMC read it as proof of its deep organisational grip and Banerjee's enduring hold over the constituency. The BJP saw it as evidence of silent anger against the ruling party and consolidation of anti-TMC votes across communities.

The day's most politically loaded moment unfolded in Chakraberia, in ward number 70.

Banerjee, who usually casts her vote later in the day and rarely spends long hours moving across booths, broke convention this time. She stepped out before 8 am and moved through Chetla, Padmapukur and Chakraberia, checking booths and responding to complaints from local leaders.

At one point, she sat on the verandah of a local TMC office after party workers alleged intimidation by central forces and pressure from poll officials.

Around the same time, Adhikari arrived on the road with a large contingent of CAPF personnel.

Though both were briefly in the same zone, there was no face-to-face encounter, but the optics captured the stakes of the contest.

Standing there, Adhikari accused his former political mentor, Banerjee, of panic.

"She knows not a single vote is coming her way. People should be allowed to vote freely. I will win Bhabanipur by at least 30,000 votes," he said.

"She is a candidate and can visit booths. But why this kind of intimidation? I have complained to the district election officer. Nobody will be allowed to create fear this time," Adhikari said.

Banerjee, speaking separately, charged the BJP with trying to capture the election through central forces, observers and administrative pressure.

"They want to rig this election. Bengal elections are usually peaceful. Why is goonda raj here?" she asked.

The CM alleged that election observers from outside the state were acting under BJP instructions, police stations were being pressured, and TMC workers and polling agents were being selectively targeted.

"Our youth president was picked up this morning and later released. We were awake the whole night because atrocities were taking place across Bengal. Our workers are ready to die, but we will not allow democracy to be murdered," she said.

Banerjee also alleged that central forces had visited the homes of TMC leaders late at night, including the residence of Kolkata mayor and minister Firhad Hakim, frightening women in the family.

The contest spilt quickly onto the streets. At Kalighat's Patuyapara, Adhikari was surrounded by groups of TMC women supporters shouting "Jai Bangla" and "chor chor". BJP workers retaliated with slogans targeting the CM and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Adhikari called election officials and sought immediate deployment of central forces. Soon after, CAPF personnel entered the area and used mild force to disperse protesters.

"This is Bhabanipur, a place of bhadralok (gentlemen). The more they do this, the more my votes will increase," Adhikari said, alleging that TMC had brought in outsiders to influence polling.

TMC leaders countered that the BJP candidate was trying to manufacture unrest in an otherwise peaceful constituency.

The intensity of the fight reflects Bhabanipur's unusual political geography.

Spread across eight Kolkata Municipal Corporation wards, it is often called "mini India", where Bengali bhadralok neighbourhoods coexist with Gujarati traders, Marwari and Jain business families, Punjabi and Sikh households, a sizeable Muslim electorate and migrants from Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Around 42 per cent of voters are Bengali Hindus, 34 per cent non-Bengali Hindus and nearly 24 per cent Muslims.

For months, the BJP has mapped the constituency booth by booth, hoping to turn Bhabanipur into another Nandigram on Banerjee's own turf through caste arithmetic, Hindu consolidation and pure symbolism.

The TMC, in contrast, revived the emotional slogan of "ghorer meye", projecting Banerjee not merely as chief minister but as the neighbourhood's own Didi whose Kalighat residence lies inside the constituency.

The contest sharpened further after the SIR of electoral rolls reduced the electorate to nearly 1.55 lakh, with over 51,000 names deleted.

Bhabanipur is now the BJP's most ambitious battlefield, where authority is being defended and ambition seeks its loudest victory.

Whether the fortress holds or the challenger breaks through will be known on May 4, when the ballots decide if Bhabanipur remains Didi's citadel or becomes Adhikari's biggest political statement yet.