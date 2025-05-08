Night curfew clamped along unfenced portion of India- Bangladesh border in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya government on Thursday imposed night curfew in areas along the around 40 km unfenced portion of the India-Bangladesh border in the state prone to infiltration and smuggling, officials said.

The decision was taken after inputs were received that there is a likelihood of cross-border movements, a senior home department official told PTI.

Instructions were issued to deputy commissioners of border districts to activate restrictions to check infiltration and smuggling, he said.

In an order, the administration of West Jaintia Hills, one of such districts, "imposed curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM up to 200 metres from the Zero Line (International Border)".

Movement of people intending to cross the international boundary, unauthorised procession or unlawful assembly of five or more people and carrying arms or other instruments which can be used as weapons in and around the India-Bangladesh Border were not allowed, according to the order.

A senior home department official said, "Security agencies have briefed Home Minister Prestone Tynsong that there is a likelihood of cross-border movement by members of militant groups, smugglers, and any other illegal activities at night, especially in areas along the unfenced sector." Over 40 km of the total 444 km-long Meghalaya-Bangladesh border remained unfenced.

