Orunodoi scheme: Assam government to transfer Rs 3600 crore to 40 lakh women on March 10

Before resuming the BJP’s ongoing Jana Ashirwad Yatra from Margherita in Upper Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Facebook to request beneficiary families to attend meetings organised in every panchayat and municipal ward across the state for the DBT rollout. The central function will be held in Guwahati

Umanand Jaiswal Published 09.03.26, 06:07 AM
Assam Orunodoi ?3600 crore 40 lakh women DBT

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma file image

The BJP-led Assam government will transfer about 3,600 crore to the bank accounts of around 40 lakh women beneficiaries of its flagship Orunodoi scheme on March 10 — an initiative that will mark both the largest single-day direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the state and the ruling dispensation’s biggest-ever pre-poll outreach.

Before resuming the BJP’s ongoing Jana Ashirwad Yatra from Margherita in Upper Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Facebook to request beneficiary families to attend meetings organised in every panchayat and municipal ward across the state for the DBT rollout. The central function will be held in Guwahati.

Each beneficiary will receive a consolidated amount of 9,000 for four months. Under the women-empowerment scheme, an eligible woman from an economically weaker family receives 1,250 a month. The
additional amount is the Bihu gift ahead of the festival next month.

Urging beneficiaries to join the meetings, the chief minister said the transfer of 3,600 crore into bank accounts on a single day would be a record transaction for Assam.

The Facebook address came on International Women’s Day. In a post on X to mark the occasion, Sarma wrote: “Empowering women has been central to Assam’s growth story. From financial security to education, healthcare and
entrepreneurship, our initiatives are helping lakhs of women step forward with confidence and independence. Today, we celebrate the strength and spirit of Assam’s #NariShakti.”

BJP watchers said the ruling party will use the March 10 meetings to strengthen its outreach to women voters ahead of the state polls scheduled
for April.

BJP Government Assam Financial Aid Himanta Biswa Sarma
