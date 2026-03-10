Meghalaya under curfew, army deployed after two killed in clashes between tribals, non-tribals

Two persons were killed in police firing on Tuesday during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for local council polls in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, prompting the government to impose curfew and call in the Army, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the incident took place in the Chibinang area during the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

"The two persons who died were residents of Chibinang. There was a clash between tribals and non-tribals regarding the GHADC elections, and the firing occurred while we were dispersing an unlawful assembly," he said.

Sangma said the situation in the area is currently under control, and the district administration has imposed curfew across the district to prevent further escalation.

The Army was later deployed to restore peace in the area.

"Army columns deployed in West Garo Hills on the request of civil administration and conducting a flag march," defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat told PTI.

He, however, declined to share details such as how many columns have been engaged to restore peace in the area. A column of the Army usually consists of 60-80 personnel.

In a communication to the Commanding Officer of 101 Area of the Eastern Command, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal had requested the Army to conduct a flag march in the plain areas of the district in view of the situation.

"The presence of the armed forces through a flag march will greatly help in reassuring the public, preventing any further untoward incidents, and restoring confidence among the residents," Aggarwal said in the letter.

He said the request was made as the district has witnessed disturbances to public peace following opposition to the participation of non-tribals in the GHADC elections.

"Recently, there have been communal tensions between two groups and public unrest. In view of this, a flag march by the Army will serve as a visible demonstration of preparedness and commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the area," he said.

The unrest began after former legislator from Phulbari, Estamur Momin, was allegedly assaulted by protesters when he arrived at the DC's office in Tura on Monday to file his nomination for the GHADC polls, scheduled to be held on April 10.

The protesters were demanding that non-tribals refrain from contesting or participating in the GHADC elections.

Following the incident, a curfew was imposed for 24 hours at 12 am on March 10. Mobile internet services were also suspended for 48 hours.

On February 17, the Executive Committee of the GHADC had passed a resolution making it mandatory for candidates to produce valid Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates while filing nominations.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Mukul Sangma, lodged a police complaint against Momin, alleging that he delivered a provocative speech after he was assaulted.

The complaint was lodged at Phulbari police station after a purported video of the speech went viral on social media. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to the complaint, the speech contained "vitriolic election rhetoric" and could potentially provoke certain groups and promote disharmony amid the already tense atmosphere surrounding the participation of non-tribals in the district council elections.

The TMC leader alleged that towards the end of the speech, Momin mentioned his name along with two other public figures, suggesting that they had given tacit approval for his nomination and for non-tribals to participate in the council polls.

Sangma, however, stated in the complaint that no such discussion had taken place and no approval had been granted by him or anyone on his behalf, adding that the claims were "untrue".

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya High Court during the day recorded the state government's assurance that additional forces will be deployed to ensure safe filing of nominations.

The filing of nomination papers for the GHADC elections will continue till March 16.

Advocate General A Kumar, appearing for the state government, assured the court that the government will take all necessary steps to prevent any untoward incidents and deploy additional manpower if required to maintain law and order.

Recording the assurance, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W Diengdoh posted the matter for further hearing on March 17.

A peace committee meeting was convened by the deputy commissioner at the Circuit House in Tura with church leaders, NGO representatives and local development committees in a bid to defuse the tension.

However, nobody participated in the meeting, except the representative of the Mother's Union.

The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for March 17.