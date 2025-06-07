Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio inaugurates 7-storey hub for handicrafts: Unity Shawl launched

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday inaugurated a seven-storey facility in Kohima to serve as a hub for Naga handloom, handicrafts and cultural promotion.

The Nagaland State Emporium Complex includes a dedicated state emporium on the first floor, three floors of shopping areas, a restaurant and library, a fully furnished conference hall and guest accommodations for visiting artisans and officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the inauguration, Rio expressed his appreciation for all those involved in the successful completion of the project while emphasising the cultural and economic importance of the facility for the promotion and preservation of the state’s rich handloom and handicrafts tradition and called it a “beacon of identity and opportunity”.

“Our state’s diversity, embodied in over 17 major tribes, gives rise to a rich tapestry of customs, attire, and traditional artistry... We must preserve and promote these with authenticity and pride,” Rio said.

He urged for proper documentation and quality control in the sector, noting the need to archive traditional songs, artefacts, textiles, and cuisines. “Authenticity must not be diluted. Designs must be approved by tribal authorities before production. Let us protect the integrity of our culture even as we adapt for broader markets,” Rio said.

Prasielie Pienyu, chairman of the Nagaland Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (NHHDC), said the inauguration of the facility marks not just the completion of a building, but the “realisation of a long-cherished vision”.

A highlight of the programme was the formal launch of the Naga Unity Shawl, an initiative aimed at visually representing the collective identity of the Naga people across tribal lines.

While every tribe in Nagaland has its distinct traditional shawl, the idea of a common shawl representing Naga unity had long been envisioned. The shawls were unveiled as a step towards building a shared visual symbol of unity among the diverse tribal communities of the state.

The Unity Shawl has been conceptualised and woven at the weaving production centre of the NHHDC in Dimapur.