Singapore cops rule out foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg’s death

The Singapore police has said it does not suspect any foul play in the death of singer Zubeen Garg based on its investigation so far.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a statement on Thursday amid online speculation surrounding the death of the popular singer-composer, who drowned during a yacht outing on September 19. The statement came after Assam Police’s special investigation team (SIT) charged four individuals with murder in connection with Garg’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Certified copies of the voluminous chargesheet have not yet been issued to those who have applied for it. So far, it has been shared only with the accused and their families. However, portions of the document have allegedly been leaked online, fuelling speculation and television debates.

R. Kalita, an SIT member who filed the chargesheet before the chief judicial magistrate’s court on December 12, has lodged a complaint against Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi for allegedly circulating “unverified” documents from the chargesheet — a move a state police official described as illegal. The row has triggered political sparring between the Opposition and the ruling BJP.

Against this backdrop, the SPF clarified that it was aware of the “online speculation regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death,” and acknowledged Indian media reports about the charges filed by the SIT. It confirmed the case is still under investigation “in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010.”

“Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Mr Garg,” the statement said. “Upon completion of our investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner, who will hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI).”

The CI, scheduled for January and February, is a fact-finding process meant to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion.

The SPF added that it was committed to “a thorough and professional investigation” and urged the public to refrain from speculation and the spread of unverified information.

Addressing the media on December 12, SIT chief Munna Prasad Gupta said the primary chargesheet runs to 2,500 pages, but the full compilation, including documentary, digital, and material evidence, will be around 12,000 pages.

Murder charges under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been filed against Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and bandmates Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta. Garg was in Singapore to attend the festival on September 20.

Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg, a police official, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 105 of BNS), while his two personal security officers — Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya — face charges under BNS provisions related to financial irregularities.

Gupta said evidence had been collected from Singapore under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between the two countries.

Akhil Gogoi has criticised the chargesheet as weak and accused chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of targeting him with the police complaint. Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi also called the chargesheet “character assassination.”