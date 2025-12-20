Tripura protest over ‘threat’ from Dhaka as Tipra Motha youth stage demonstration

The Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), a wing of the Tipra Motha Party — an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura — held a three-hour protest on Friday near the Bangladesh assistant high commission, opposing an “anti-India” remark made by a Bangladeshi politician.

YTF president Suraj Debbarma told The Telegraph that the protest was triggered by a recent threat from Hasnat Abdullah, leader of Bangladesh’s National Citizen Party (NCP), who reportedly said during a rally in Dhaka that Northeast India would be “isolated” if attempts were made to destabilise Bangladesh. Abdullah also hinted at support for separatist forces in India’s Northeast.

“This isn’t the first time Bangladeshi politicians have made such threats,” said Debbarma. “We want to remind them that it was India that created Bangladesh in 1971.”

YTF demanded that the Centre take Abdullah’s threat seriously and strengthen security along the border. Protesters waved Tipra Motha and Indian flags and carried placards denouncing attempts to “divide the Northeast.” The protest remained peaceful amid heavy security deployment.

In December last year, a protest outside the commission had turned violent, forcing suspension of visa services.

Amid the fresh tensions, the Indian Army reviewed security at the India-Bangladesh border. Lt general R.C. Tiwari visited outposts in Tripura and Mizoram and lauded the forces for operational readiness.

Bangladesh’s current interim head, Muhammad Yunus, had earlier described Northeast India as “landlocked,” claiming Dhaka is the region’s “guardian of the ocean.” He had also advocated for bypassing the Siliguri corridor.

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Manikya questioned why Tiprasa are “always first” to protest against atrocities in Bangladesh and urged focus on “real enemies” — radical voices across the border.