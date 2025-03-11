Mizoram to handover Lengpui airport to IAF, CM Lalduhoma says draft MoA in progress

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Monday said the state government is preparing a draft memorandum of agreement (MoA) to hand over the state’s lone airport in Lengpui near Aizawl to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Replying to queries from Opposition MNF member K. Laldawngliana in the Assembly, Lalduhoma said a working committee to look into the maintenance and management of Lengpui airport was re-constituted on November 11 last year under the chairmanship of ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) legislator TBC Lalvenchhunga.

Lalvenchhunga is also the finance and planning adviser to the chief minister.

“The working committee is preparing the draft MoA. It has not been tabled in the cabinet meeting as it is yet to be completed,” Lalduhoma informed the Assembly.

He further said consultative meetings were held with NGOs in Lengpui and state-level NGO representatives in January regarding the matter.

The chief minister said discussions were held with the NGO Coordination Committee, a coalition of five major civil society and student organisations, and both sides agreed to push for upgrading the airport before the 16th Finance Commission.

Additionally, the government has allocated ₹86 crore for renovating and upgrading the runway, increasing the Pavement Classification Number from 36 to 50, the chief minister said.

Replying to supplementary questions, Lalduhoma informed the Assembly that the government will expand chopper services across the state wherever it is necessary.

Efforts are on to construct more helipads in different parts of the state and heliports with refueling facilities will also be constructed in all the 11 districts, he said.

However, the government’s plan to hand over the airport to IAF has received stiff opposition from Opposition parties, particularly the MNF and Congress and some organisations, including Young Mizo Association (YMA), the largest civil society organisation in the state.

Leaders of the central committee of YMA had earlier met the chief minister urging him that the government reverse its plan.

On March 5, MNF leaders threatened to intensify their protests if the handover process continued despite public opposition.

On February 21, the state Assembly rejected a private resolution aimed at stopping the proposed transfer of Lengpui Airport to the IAF.