Manipur unrest forces govt to shift Kuki students to Kangpokpi ahead of board exams

The law and order situation triggered by the recent arson in the Litan area of Manipur’s Ukhrul district has led to the temporary shifting of 51 Kuki students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Ramva, Ukhrul, to JNV Kangpokpi.

The relocation on February 15 was carried out to ensure that 18 of them could appear for their Class X and XII board examinations, which began across the strife-hit state on Tuesday, an official said. The remaining students are from Classes VI to X.

The distance between Naga-majority Ukhrul and Kuki-majority Kangpokpi is about 110km. Around 75 houses belonging to both Tangkhul Nagas and Kuki-Zos were destroyed in the arson that erupted on February 8 in Litan. Two government buildings were also damaged.

A police statement issued on Monday night said Ukhrul police had “evacuated 51 students of JNV Ramva, Ukhrul, on 15/02/2026 and safely handed them over to the Saikul Police Station team for onward movement to JNV Kangpokpi”. The statement added that the students from the Kuki community were evacuated from two Assam Rifles (AR) locations — 20 female students from 40 AR Battalion HQ, Shangshak, and 31 male students from F Coy, 40 AR Shokvao COB.

The authorities shifted the board centres of 18 students to Kangpokpi “due to the prevailing law and order situation in the district”. The remaining students were also moved as a precaution. “During the evacuation process, some

members of the public mistook them for miscreants,” the police said.

The statement credited the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) and its zonal units, particularly the president of Katho Katamnao Long, for helping de-escalate tensions. Their intervention convinced villagers across Shangshak, Ramva, Shokvao, TM Kasom and S. Laho to allow safe passage for the students to Litan police station despite heightened tensions.

An official said the JNV, located in Ramva around 10km from Litan, could not remain operationally unaffected by the unrest. “The situation has been contained, but the prevailing climate could impact the children, especially those appearing for their board exams. Along with the 18 students, we shifted others from the Kuki-Zo community for their safety and mental well-being. The shifting is temporary,” the official told

The Telegraph.

The ongoing Kuki-Zo–Meitei conflict, which has displaced around 60,000

people, continues to strain the state.