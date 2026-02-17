Bhupen Borah quits Congress citing self respect, party mounts damage control

Former Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday resigned from the Congress, citing issues related to “self-respect” and the functioning of the state unit, prompting both central and state leaders to rush to his residence in a bid to persuade him to reconsider.

Borah said he sent his resignation to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge around 8am. He refrained from elaborating but indicated he had already apprised the party high command of the internal problems plaguing the Assam unit — issues he said were “known to all, including Congress’ potential allies”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1970-born leader had reportedly been keeping a low profile since the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as PCC chief in May 2025. Party insiders said Borah’s move has brought to light simmering “intra-party turmoil”, triggering a swift damage-control effort.

Although Borah was appointed chairman of the PCC campaign committee for the upcoming Assembly polls, he is learnt to have felt “sidelined and disrespected”. Matters improved briefly when he was tasked with leading pre-poll alliance talks last week, but tensions resurfaced once party MP Rakibul Hussain was added to the negotiation team.

Insiders said Borah felt slighted because he had played a central role in forging alliances for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls before Gogoi replaced him. He also perceived political manoeuvring against him, especially with several ticket aspirants emerging from Ranganadi, the constituency he is seeking for the next elections. Relations between Gogoi and Borah had also reportedly deteriorated.

Damage control

Borah’s resignation stunned the party, prompting senior state leaders Debabrata Saikia, Pradyut Bordoloi, Ripun Bora and Mira Borthakur, along with AICC leaders Jitendra Singh and Manoj Chauhan, to rush to his home. The delegation held a three-and-a-half-hour closed-door meeting to convince him to withdraw his resignation.

Borah had also reportedly spoken with Rahul Gandhi. Singh said Borah’s resignation “has not been accepted” and indicated he had agreed to withdraw it, although Borah said he would announce his final decision on Tuesday after consulting well-wishers.

Gogoi publicly apologised if any party action had hurt Borah, describing him as a “true Congressman” and a “pillar of strength”.