MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 November 2025

High voter turnout marks Dampa bypoll in Mizoram seen as test ahead of local elections

Five candidates including MNF, ZPM and Congress nominees are in fray as the result will decide the Opposition’s strength in the Assembly before key civic and council polls next month

Umanand Jaiswal Published 12.11.25, 07:46 AM
Voters wait for their turn during the bypoll in Mizoram’s Dampa constituency on Tuesday

Voters wait for their turn during the bypoll in Mizoram’s Dampa constituency on Tuesday Sourced by the Telegraph

The Dampa Assembly constituency in Mizoram recorded an impressive 83.07 per cent voter turnout in the bypolls held on Tuesday, reflecting the electorate’s strong participation in what is being viewed as a precursor to the state’s upcoming local elections.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of two-time Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. The outcome of this election is expected to have a bearing on the forthcoming Lai Autonomous district council polls on December 3 and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections early next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mizoram is currently ruled by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), which had won 27 of the 40 Assembly seats in the 2023 polls, dislodging the MNF from power.

An election official told The Telegraph that the final voter turnout figure of 83.07 per cent was compiled from all 41 polling stations.Polling began at 7am under tight security. Five candidates contested the seat — R. Lalthangliana (MNF), Vanlalsailova (ZPM), Lalhmingthanga Sailo (BJP), John Rotluangliana (Congress) and K. Zahmingthanga (People’s Conference).

If the MNF loses the bypoll, its strength in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will drop to nine seats, costing it the Leader of the Opposition status.

Results will be declared on November 14.

RELATED TOPICS

Mizoram Government Mizoram Elections
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Haze on 'terror' after Delhi blast: Panic reaction or Pulwama-like plot? Government mum

A former CBI director told The Telegraph it was surprising that the government had not officially called the Delhi blast a terror attack even though the case had been registered under the anti-terror law
The desolate home of Dr Umar in Koil after the family members were picked up for questioning
Quote left Quote right

We are being branded a militant’s family. I can never believe that my son is a militant

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT