IED blasts injure two civilians in Manipur Bishnupur, raise fresh security concerns

At least two civilians were injured in back-to-back IED explosions in Manipur’s Meitei-majority Bishnupur district on Monday morning, triggering widespread condemnation and renewed concerns over the fragile security environment in the strife-torn state.

The blasts occurred in an abandoned house in the Saiton–Nganukhong area under Phougakchao police station, bordering Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur district, between 5.40am and 5.45am. A third explosion was reported around 8.45am, approximately 200 metres from the first blast site.

The injured, identified as Sanatomba Singh and Indubala Devi, suffered splinter wounds in their right legs while inspecting the site after the first explosion. Both are being treated at a government hospital and are in stable condition.

The house where the blasts occurred belongs to a resident who has been living in a relief camp since the Meitei-Kuki conflict broke out on May 3, 2023. The ethnic

violence has left over 260 people dead and displaced nearly 60,000.

The state is currently under President’s rule. The explosions occurred two days after Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in Delhi, attended by governor A.K. Bhalla, state DGP Rajiv Singh and security adviser Kuldiep Singh.

The fresh spate of violence has sparked tension in the region. Angry locals dismantled a nearby CRPF bunker, accusing the paramilitary force of failing to prevent the attack. The situation remains tense but under control, officials said.

On December 16, the same border zone had witnessed firing by unidentified gunmen from the Churachandpur side at Meitei settlements in Bishnupur, prompting

additional security deployments.

Monday’s blasts come at a time when the administration is attempting to facilitate the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in their native villages. Both Meitei and Kuki-Zo organisations condemned the violence, calling it a serious threat to the peace process.

Civil society and student groups in Meitei-majority Imphal Valley have called a 24-hour statewide bandh in protest.

The Meitei Heritage Society (MHS), in a statement, blamed “suspected Chin-Kuki militant/armed groups” for the attack. “What is more disturbing is the attack was carried out even as Central security forces were deployed nearby. This raises serious questions about the prevailing security situation and the impunity with which armed groups operate,” the MHS said.

Referring to the December 16 firing on returning IDPs, the MHS said: “The latest attack is part of a series of calculated attempts to instil fear, derail rehabilitation, and sabotage the fragile normalcy. Targeting civilians is not only inhumane but also undermines the state’s authority and the credibility of its security apparatus.”

The MHS urged the governor to ensure “swift, decisive, and exemplary action” against those responsible.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) also condemned the explosions, which it said took place “near Gamnomphal village between 5.40am and 8am”, reportedly injuring “several people”.

Calling the violence “deeply disturbing and a grave threat to peace and public safety,” the KZC said the incident occurred in or around a designated buffer zone — a demarcated area maintained by security forces to prevent inter-community clashes.

“The sanctity of the buffer zone must be upheld at all times,” the KZC said, adding that the incident was particularly unfortunate given its timing during the Christmas–New Year season, “a time meant for peace and reconciliation”.

The KZC demanded a thorough, impartial investigation and immediate action to bring the culprits to justice.