MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 January 2026

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam; no casualty reported

A National Centre for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 4.17 am in Morigaon district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 50 km

PTI Published 05.01.26, 07:40 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude jolted the central part of Assam on Monday morning, an official bulletin said.

There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A National Centre for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 4.17 am in Morigaon district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 50 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a latitude 26.37 N and longitude of 92.29 E in central Assam, it added.

People in the neighbouring Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon, East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar and Goalpara districts also felt the jolt.

Darrang, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Biswanath, Udalguri, Nalbari, Bajali, Barpeta, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Lakhimpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremor.

The earthquake could be felt in some areas of central-western Arunachal Pradesh, entire Meghalaya, and several areas of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal.

Central-eastern Bhutan, parts of China and Bangladesh were also shaken, the report showed.

The tremor forced people to scamper out of their homes to open areas from their sleep.

The northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making it earthquake-prone.

RELATED TOPICS

Earthquake
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Wary of Trump, India’s response on Venezuela echoes Russia–Ukraine stance

The terse five-sentence statement did not name the US or mention Maduro’s detention. Nor did it refer to the need to respect national sovereignty or uphold the rule of law — themes that are a staple of documents that come out of the Quad, which has both India and the US as its members
Wang Yi
Quote left Quote right

It was a big blow to China, we wanted to look like a dependable friend to Venezuela

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT