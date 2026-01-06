Assam polls: Congress says nearly 500 aspirants pick nomination forms, BJP campaigns

Guwahati: The Opposition Congress on Monday claimed that “nearly 500 candidates” have collected nomination forms to contest the Assam Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in March-April this year.

Following the release of application forms at Rajiv Bhavan — the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati — five applicants submitted their nominations on the first day, according

to a statement issued by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday evening.

The last date for submission of forms is January 20. The Assam Assembly comprises 126 seats.

“The process for the 2026 Assembly elections formally commenced today at Rajiv Bhavan. Following the release of application forms, nearly 500 aspiring candidates have already collected the forms through the website www.apcc.assam.org. On the first day, five applicants also submitted their nomination applications at Rajiv Bhavan,” the statement said.

Each applicant has deposited ₹50,000 via demand draft as a contribution to the APCC. The party

said this amount is being charged to filter out non-serious candidates.

Out of power since 2016, the Congress is gearing up for a tough contest against the BJP, which has

consolidated its position in the state.

Among the five applicants who submitted their nominations on Monday was Bipul Gogoi, Assam PCC General Secretary (Organisation), who applied for the Tingkhong constituency in Upper Assam. The others

included Gunakanta Gogoi (Digboi), Ranjita Pegu (Jonai), Abu Taher Ali Bepari (Dhubri), and Amanul Islam (Goalpara East).

The applications were formally received and acknowledged by APCC Treasurer H. Pegu.

Meanwhile, the BJP formally launched its campaign for the polls through its “Wall Writing” programme. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

inaugurated the initiative by painting the BJP’s lotus symbol near Kendriya Vidyalaya in the Dispur Assembly constituency. He was accompanied by State BJP President Dilip Saikia.

“With this symbolic act, the Chief Minister also formally set in motion the party’s election campaign. State President Dilip Saikia later proceeded to the Mangaldoi Assembly constituency in

Darrang district and inaugurated the ‘Wall Writing’ programme there as well,” BJP state spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah said.

Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA alliance was poised to win at least 103 of the 126 assembly seats. He said party workers across Assam had commenced the wall-writing campaign in urban areas, districts, subdivisions, and district headquarters.

According to the BJP, all slogans will be painted only after obtaining permission from house owners. The selected slogans include: “Why We Need BJP — For the Protection of Civilization, Culture, and Life”, “BJP Government Once Again”, “Why We Need BJP? For Our Land and Our Rights”, and “Why We Need BJP — For the Economic Empowerment of Women”.