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regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 March 2026

Meghalaya violence: Chief minister Conrad K. Sangma urges for peace and unity amid unrest in Garo Hills

Addressing party leaders and supporters in Tura, Sangma said the NPP would remain committed to the principles of its founder, P.A. Sangma, and continue working for the welfare of the people

PTI Published 14.03.26, 06:10 AM
Conrad Sangma NPP Garo Hills ST certificates unrest unity

Conrad K. Sangma file image

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said the ruling National People’s Party will resolve issues related to ST certificates and continue to serve the people, while calling for unity among communities in the wake of the recent unrest in Garo Hills region.

Addressing party leaders and supporters in Tura, Sangma said the NPP would remain committed to the principles of its founder, P.A. Sangma, and continue working for the welfare of the people.

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He said: “The NPP will resolve the ST certificate issue.”

Two persons were killed in police firing at Chibinang in West Garo Hills on early Tuesday during clashes that erupted amid protests by sections of the tribal Garo community against the attempt of non-Garo candidates in the filing of nominations for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council election.

Appealing for peace and harmony, Sangma lauded the police, district administration and other officials for maintaining law and order during the recent violence.

He also expressed gratitude to the residents of Tura for standing united and helping restore normalcy.

‘Mosque attacked’

The Shillong Muslim Forum on Friday expressed concern over the reported attack on a mosque in Tura during the recent unrest in West Garo Hills, and appealed to chief minister Sangma to protect religious institutions and maintain communal harmony.

In a letter to Sangma, the forum said it was deeply concerned over reports of damage to places of worship and other incidents of violence and destruction of property.

The organisation referred to the reported vandalism of the Tura Jama Masjid as well as the burning of offices and establishments in the affected areas.

RELATED TOPICS

Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma Violence Scheduled Tribe Certificate National People’s Party
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