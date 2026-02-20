Manipur CM holds first joint meet with Meitei and Kuki Zo IDPs since conflict

Manipur chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh on Thursday interacted simultaneously with internally displaced persons (IDPs) from both the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, a first by any chief minister since the ethnic conflict erupted on May 3, 2023.

The state government had organised the joint interaction with IDPs of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, both in person and through video conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khemchand Singh’s interaction took place while he was attending a programme on the distribution of benefits to IDPs through direct benefit transfer (DBT) at the relief camp housed in the alternate housing complex at the national games village in Imphal West district. Around ₹33 crore was released for IDPs on Thursday. While the chief minister interacted with Kuki-Zo IDPs of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi via video link, he met Meitei IDPs in person at the Langol alternate housing complex relief camp.

Soon after being sworn in on February 5, Khemchand had said his government’s first priority was ensuring the safe return of IDPs to their respective homes. Thanking Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for his guidance in enabling some returns, the chief minister told the IDPs: “I will not let your tears go in vain. My government’s priority is to remove the trust deficit between the two communities.” His assurance came in response to a Meitei resident of Moreh who said she had been in a relief camp for nearly three years and wished to see her home again.

Khemchand said that although he could not give an exact date, efforts were underway to restore trust so that both the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos could freely enter each other’s areas. Since the conflict began, neither community has been able to venture into the other’s territory.

IDP plight

Several IDPs from both communities opened up about their struggles. A young Kuki girl from Kangpokpi urged Khemchand to “consider her as his own daughter” and highlighted difficulties in pursuing her postgraduate studies. A Meitei woman again pleaded for permission to return to her home in Moreh. Another Kuki-Zo woman from a relief camp in Churachandpur detailed the hardships they faced in accessing medical treatment.

Singh heard grievances related to resettlement, pensions, education and healthcare. Responding to concerns from Churachandpur, the chief minister said he understood the district’s medical challenges since most doctors in the state are Meitei and advanced facilities are located in Imphal. “When BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was admitted to Churachandpur district hospital in serious condition, I sent two Meitei Pangal doctors as they faced no difficulty entering Kuki-Zo areas. I will never forget their service,” he said.

Reiterating his commitment, he assured fool-proof security to any Kuki-Zo tribal needing medical treatment in Imphal. “There will be absolutely no problem for you all. New ambulances have also arrived, and arrangements will be made,” he told IDPs in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

Khemchand said the studies of nearly 8,000 Kuki-Zo students had been disrupted, with about 2,000 managing to continue their education outside the state while the remaining 6,000 required special support. He urged IDPs and civil society groups to bridge trust gaps and strengthen peace, adding that Manipur’s 36 communities must live as one.