‘If normalcy is restored, why can’t we go home?’: Displaced residents clash with Manipur forces

As the situation escalated, security forces lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the agitators

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 29.11.25, 03:27 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Hundreds of displaced residents attempting to return to their homes clashed with security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Saturday, officials said.

The group, all of whom have been living in relief camps since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, began marching toward their homes in Gwaltabi on the district’s outskirts. They were stopped by security personnel at Yaingangpokpi, triggering tensions that quickly escalated.

Security forces fired multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

One protester, S. Ibemcha Devi, questioned the restrictions, saying, "According to the government, normalcy has been restored in the state. Then, why are we not allowed to return to our homes?"

An official said the situation remains tense but under control.

Similar confrontations between internally displaced persons (IDPs) and security forces have occurred several times since the Sangai Festival began on November 21.

