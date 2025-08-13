MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Assam training for Goa police recruits: 700 pass out from Lachit Borphukan Academy

Umanand Jaiswal Published 13.08.25, 09:25 AM
Himanta Biswa Sarma with Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant at Dergaon, Assam, on Tuesday Sourced by the Telegraph

A total of 700 police recruits from Goa passed out of the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) at Dergaon in Assam on Tuesday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant attended the passing out parade of the Goa police recruits at LBPA

After Manipur, Goa became the second state to have sent its recruits for training to the Assam acedemy.

Altogether 1,946 new recruits of the Manipur police had passed out of the LBPA on December 23, 2024.

The 700 recruits from Goa, who arrived at LBPA in October last year, underwent a gruelling 43-week training, and have been inducted in the first, second and third Indian reserve battalions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said: “It is a proud moment for us as we expand our proven training capabilities and play a key role in preparing the next generation security personnel to serve the nation with honour. Assam is ready to provide the best of its services to this important national cause”.

Of the 700 recruits, 131 are female.

Police chiefs of both states were present during the passing out parade.

