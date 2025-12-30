Assam electoral rolls CEO says deceased and shifted voters not yet removed from lists

The office of the Assam chief electoral officer has said that the 4,78,992 deceased and 5,23,680 shifted electors identified during the house-to-house verification phase of the ongoing special revision of electoral rolls have not yet been “deleted or moved from the electoral roll”.

In accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, these names will only be processed for deletion or shifting after the receipt of formal applications during the claims and objections period, which commenced on December 27, the CEO said. This phase will continue till January 22.

“The election department urges citizens to ensure the accuracy of the final roll by submitting the following forms: Form 7 (objection/deletion): Must be filled to officially remove the names of deceased electors identified during verification.

“Form 8 (shifting/correction): Must be filled by electors who have changed their residence (within or outside the constituency) to ensure their name is included at their current ordinary residence,” a CEO statement said.

It also said the draft current voter count on Sunday stood at 2,52,01,624, reflecting a 1.35 per cent increase from the previous final roll published on January 5. The voter count released on Sunday is less by 1,151 voters compared to the figure of 2,52,02,775 released on Saturday.

The final electoral roll will be published on February 10.