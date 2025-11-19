MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 19 November 2025

Eviction-hit Assam residents can re-enrol as voters under SR exercise ahead of polls

The special revision aims to update rolls by enabling displaced residents, pavement dwellers and new applicants to register from current locations while political parties monitor enrolment through booth agents

Umanand Jaiswal Published 19.11.25, 07:23 AM
Officials in Assam’s Morigaon leave for poll duty ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Officials in Assam’s Morigaon leave for poll duty ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PTI file picture

The eviction-hit residents in Assam, who are existing voters, can apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls from their new address during the special revision (SR) of the voter list announced by the Election Commission.

Assam’s chief electoral officer, Anurag Goel, during a media interaction on Tuesday, said evicted or displaced people, who are already voters, are also ordinary residents of Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They need to apply from the place they are currently staying through Form 8 to get enrolled in the voters list. They need their existing voter details to apply for registration. If they don’t apply, they will have to be deleted,” Goel said.

He said even homeless persons or pavement dwellers without documentary proof of being ordinary residents are eligible for inclusion as per the EC guidelines. The minimum age for enrolment is 18 years.

Stressing on the purpose of the special revision, the Assam chief electoral officer said the SR exercise is carried out for the first time in the country and is aimed at ensuring inclusion of eligible voters and exclusion of ineligible voters.

Goel also asserted that the status of existing voters will not be affected due to the special revision while clarifying that the exercise launched from Tuesday is “not Special Intensive Revision (SIR)”, which will be conducted once the NRC process is completed.

The SR in Assam is being conducted ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. The election schedule is likely to be announced in February.

All political parties had objected to the SIR in Assam till the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is finalised.

Goel’s clarification should come as a relief to the evicted people who have moved to new locations.

Since May 2021, around 50,000 people have been evicted from encroached government land. Some 1.5 lakh bighas (160 sqkm) have been cleared of encroachers, mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said in August that evicted persons will not figure in the voters list of the place from where they were residing illegally.

Goel said political parties have appointed 61,553 booth level agents (BLAs) across 29,656 polling stations. There will be 29,656 booth level officers (BLOs) appointed by the poll panel to help voters enroll or make corrections, among others. He added that the number of polling stations will rise by 1,862.

The final voter list will be published on February 10.

RELATED TOPICS

Assam Government Voter List Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pradhan emerges as top contender for BJP chief role as Bihar win shifts dynamics

The BJP’s recent state election gains strengthen Modi-Shah leverage as they navigate RSS reservations and push for a leader who reinforces organisational control without deepening internal rifts
Shashi Tharoor
Quote left Quote right

Shashi Tharoor’s praise for Modi at Goenka lecture sparks fresh unease within Congress

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT