Congress questions Orunodoi scheme January payout freeze ahead of Assam polls

Assam Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia on Sunday questioned why the BJP-led state government is not releasing the January installment of its flagship Orunodoi scheme, if the monthly assistance is truly essential for the families relying on it.

The scheme supports 37 lakh economically vulnerable women and specially-abled beneficiaries, each receiving ₹1,250 directly into their bank accounts every month.

Taking a dig at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Saikia said: “The chief minister always asks how we will know the value of ₹1,250? If this amount is so important, why not pay in January? How will the 30 lakh vulnerable families dependent on the monthly assistance make do without the amount?”

Sarma had said in his New Year media interaction that January assistance will not be released, but ₹8,000 will be transferred in February as an “advance Bohag Bihu gift” to support livelihoods. This includes ₹5,000 under Orunodoi from January to April, along with a special ₹3,000 as Bihu gift.

This move is likely to prevent any controversy around the aid scheme ahead of the Assembly elections, expected to be held in March-April.

Saikia launched the attack amid reports that Congress leaders have been instructed not to criticise Orunodoi, which remains popular among women beneficiaries.

Congress insiders told The Telegraph that party leaders have been advised to avoid controversial statements about the scheme, and instead emphasise the need for a “better and empowering scheme” ahead of the Assam Assembly polls.

Saikia, also the leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, said: “That he (chief minister) is doing politics is clear from his statements. He is saying he will give ₹8,000, but what will those dependent on the scheme do in January? The chief minister should clarify his position.”

Launched in 2020, the Orunodoi scheme helps beneficiaries meet minimum health and nutritional needs through medicines, sugar, vegetables and fruits.

Saikia said if voted to power, the Congress will propose a family-oriented income generation scheme to empower beneficiaries instead of offering a one-time cash payout, describing the pre-Bihu gift as a “ploy to buy votes”.