Assam Rifles jawan killed, three injured after gunmen ambush vehicle in Manipur’s Bishnupur

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and at least three were injured when a group of armed men attacked a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday evening, officials said.

The incident took place in the district's Nambol Sabal Leikai area around 6 pm, they said.

"A group of gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal, claiming the life of a jawan and injuring three," one of the officials said.

The injured have been taken to a hospital by police and locals, another official said.

