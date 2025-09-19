MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Assam Rifles jawan killed, three injured after gunmen ambush vehicle in Manipur’s Bishnupur

The injured have been taken to a hospital by police and locals, an official said

PTI Published 19.09.25, 07:26 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and at least three were injured when a group of armed men attacked a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday evening, officials said.

The incident took place in the district's Nambol Sabal Leikai area around 6 pm, they said.

"A group of gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal, claiming the life of a jawan and injuring three," one of the officials said.

The injured have been taken to a hospital by police and locals, another official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

