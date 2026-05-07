Manipur CM holds law and order review meeting with BSF after Kamjong militant attack

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday reviewed the law and order situation in the state during a meeting with BSF officials, after heavily armed militants attacked villages in Kamjong district.

Singh said the meeting deliberated on measures to address “emerging challenges in view of recent disturbances”, with emphasis on coordinated and proactive response.

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The CM, in a social media post, said the state government "reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and public safety across Manipur".

Manipur has been gripped by fresh tension, after armed militants attacked and burnt several houses in the Naga villages of Namlee, Wanglee and Choro in Kamjong district, near the India-Myanmar border on Thursday morning.

According to villagers, two houses in Namlee, three to four houses in Wanglee and several houses in Choro, except for a church, were reduced to ashes.

Naga Peoples' Front MLA L Keishing claimed that the attack was carried out from across the border by Myanmar-based militant groups Kuki National Army (Burma) and the People’s Defence Force (PDF) Ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities have left at least 260 people dead and thousands of residents homeless since May 2023.