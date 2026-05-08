Himanta Biswa Sarma set for second term as Assam CM, govt to take oath on May 12

The third BJP-led state government in Assam will be sworn in on May 12 at the Khanapara Veterinary Field here with all possible indications pointing towards Himanta Biswa Sarma emerging as the unanimous choice for chief minister for a second straight term.

The BJP-led alliance won an unprecedented 102 of the 126 seats in the April 9 single-phase Assembly elections with the BJP bagging 82 seats, and the AGP and BPF winning 10 each. The majority mark is 64.

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The BJP-led alliance came to power in 2016.

The Congress-led Opposition alliance won 21 seats, AIUDF two and the TMC bagged one seat.

Assam state BJP president Dilip Saikia told the media in Guwahati that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and party national president Nitin Nabin will attend the swearing-in ceremony, which is to be held from 11am on May 12.

“Over one lakh people are expected to attend the historic occasion and bless the third straight BJP-led NDA government in the state. We are committed to making Assam secure and developed. We will try to implement all promises made in our Sankalp Patra (manifesto) on a priority basis with the support and suggestions of the people,” Saikia said.

Interactions with BJP leaders in Guwahati suggest Sarma is set for a second term as the chief minister because the party leadership is happy with the thumping victory of the BJP-led alliance led by Sarma.

Sarma on Wednesday tendered his resignation to governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who asked him to continue as the caretaker chief minister until a new government assumes office.

Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota posted about preparations for the swearing-in on X. “Reviewed in detail the arrangements relating to security, traffic management, venue readiness, protocol, and inter-departmental coordination. Emphasised the need for seamless execution, strict adherence to established protocols, and close coordination among all stakeholders."

"All concerned departments have been directed to maintain the highest level of preparedness to ensure that the ceremony is conducted smoothly, securely, and in a manner befitting the significance of the occasion," Kota further said.

A newly-elected BJP MLA said J.P. Nadda and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the central observer and co-observer to oversee the election of the BJP legislature party leader, are scheduled to reach Assam on May 10. The meeting of the BJP legislature party leaders will be followed by a meeting with the MLAs belonging to the two alliance partners.

AGP backs Himanta

The AGP has already endorsed Sarma as the chief minister for a second term after the first meeting of its legislature party.

AGP president Atul Bora, in a post on X on Wednesday evening, announced that the AGP legislative party unanimously resolved to propose Sarma’s name for the post of the chief minister.

“Over the past five years, Assam has witnessed unprecedented and inclusive development under his dynamic leadership, and with a view to sustaining this momentum of progress, the party has taken this considered decision. In the same meeting, I was elected as the Leader of the AGP Legislative Party. Hon’ble Shri @keshab_mahanta was chosen as the Deputy Leader, Dr. @drtapandas08 as Secretary, and Shri Dharmeswar Roy as Chief Whip,” Bora said.

Bora further said: “All newly elected AGP MLAs also resolved to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to ensuring rapid development in their respective constituencies, while working collectively for the holistic growth of Assam and addressing the long-standing concerns of the indigenous people.”