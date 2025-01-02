MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Apology is not enough, Biren Singh must resign': CPI after Manipur CM calls for peace

The chief minister's sorry note is an admission of the gravity of the crisis and the complete failure of the state government to address the issues and challenges of the people in the state, states the Communist Party of India

PTI Published 02.01.25, 02:44 PM
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh addresses during the foundation stone laying of the Imphal Ring Road Project, at Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai, Patsoi, in Imphal West, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

The CPI claimed that the apology tendered by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over ethnic strife in the northeastern state was not enough, and demanded his resignation.

The crisis in Manipur highlights the "absolute breakdown of governance", the Left party alleged in a statement.

"The state government has failed to maintain law and order, protect citizens and ensure justice leading to widespread suffering and insecurity. The apology expressed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is an admission of the gravity of the crisis and the complete failure of the state government to address the issues and challenges of the people in the state," it claimed.

The Left party alleged that the state government has "failed to take meaningful steps towards reconciliation".

"There have been no concrete measures to foster dialogue between communities or heal the deep social wounds inflicted by the ongoing crisis," it claimed.

The Left party also accused the Biren Singh government of showing "no willingness" to take parties into confidence or involve them in finding a comprehensive political solution".

"Apology is not enough, Biren Singh must resign," it said.

The CPI firmly believes that the people of Manipur deserve accountable and emphatic governance which Chief Minister N Biren Singh utterly failed. His resignation is imperative for restoring confidence in the administration and paving the way for a fresh, people-centric approach to resolving the crisis" the statement alleged.

Singh on Tuesday had apologised for the ethnic conflict in the state which claimed more than 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless and appealed to all communities to forget and forgive past mistakes and start afresh.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

